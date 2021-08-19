Rapper and producer Kanye West has confirmed a third listening party for new album Donda in Chicago on August 26th

Kanye West is taking Donda, his 10th studio album named after his late mother, to the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago next Thursday (August 26) for another listening event with Apple Music.

The Stronger hitmaker has already held two listening events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the forthcoming album where the rapper apparently lived as he was finishing the project.

No date has yet been confirmed for the release of the new album.