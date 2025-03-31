Moment Kanye West arrives in black KKK robes for interview

Kanye West arrived in a black Ku Klux Klan outfit for an interview released by DJ Akademiks on Rumble on Sunday, 30 March.

The rapper, 47, was filmed wearing all-black clothes and the infamous pointed hood.

In the video, titled "The Kanye West Experience," West claimed that the outfit was custom-made along with an identical white one.

It comes after earlier in March, West shared an Instagram post of a person wearing a white Ku Klux Klan outfit, which he called “outfit of the day”. The post was removed for violating community guidelines.

The Independent has contacted West's representatives for comment.