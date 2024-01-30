Music stars Kanye West and Snoop Dogg were among those celebrating R&B singer Charlie Wilson as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame where he once slept as a homeless man.

The 13-time Grammy nominee was honoured with a star in the category of recording on his 71st birthday, as a huge crowd of fans gathered in Los Angeles with birthday balloons and banners.

West opted to wear one of his bizarre full-face black masks during his surprise appearance at the ceremony.

He also wore dark jeans, black boots, a black leather bomber jacket and latex gloves.