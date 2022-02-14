Kanye West booed by crowd as he attends Super Bowl with his kids

Kanye West was booed by thousands of spectators at the Super Bowl this year as he sat alongside his children.

The 44-year-old rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, appeared on the big screen in the SoFi stadium from his seat at the game between Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

Fans immediately began to boo Ye who was sitting with his daughters North and Saint.

The Donda rapper was filmed wearing a black mask covering his face when he was featured on the jumbotron.

