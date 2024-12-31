Kate Beckinsale details horror experiences on film set

Kate Beckinsale has described going through horrific on-set experiences, recalling an incident in which she says she was injured in a fight scene by a male costar.

The actor, 51, responded to Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni saying she herself faced years of sexist harassment and abuse on Hollywood sets.

In an Instagram video on Monday (30 December), Beckinsale added: “Sometimes, there’s a certain kind of actor who gets a thrill out of legally being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence.”

Beckinsale also recalled being “forced by a publicist” to do a photoshoot a day after a miscarriage.