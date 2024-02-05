Kate Garraway described the final moments of her husband Derek Draper in her return to TV, following his funeral on Friday.

The presenter spoke to Good Morning Britain hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid on Monday, 5 February.

“It was a challenge to make sure he knew that he wasn’t letting us down because he couldn’t get through this last one,” the 58-year-old said.

“Darcey said ‘Dad if you can’t do this, we’ll be okay. You release yourself if you need to, don’t worry about us.’ And I thought that was extraordinarily brave.

“I had similar conversations, and a chance to hold his hand and smell his skin and say you know we’re here all the way through. And some people don’t get that, some people don’t have that.”

The political lobbyist turned psychologist passed away on 3 January after lengthy bouts of illness since contracting COVID-19 in 2020, having recently suffered a cardiac arrest in December 2023.