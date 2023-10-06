Kate Ferdinand broke down in tears and she and husband Rio shared a powerful video showing her baby daughter’s scary birth.

Baby Shae, the couple’s second child, was born with congenital pneumonia in July, and had to be rushed to special care unit.

From her hospital bed, Kate said: “I could just tell they thought there was something wrong. She’s not taking in the right amount of oxygen so she’s gone to the special care unit.’

Rio adds: “You don’t ever think about the negatives, you don’t think about what can go wrong, you don’t ever come into a hospital thinking that your first night is gonna be your baby alone.”