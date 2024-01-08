Katherine Ryan has shared how she successfully toilet-trained her three children as she revealed they were all out of nappies before they turned one.

The comedian, who is mother to three children - Violet, Fred and Fenna Grace - said she started putting them on a potty “pretty much since they were born”.

In an Instagram video, posted on 5 January, the 39-year-old said: “I just put them on the potty randomly throughout the day.”

She added: “It happens all over the world, we are just behind in Western culture.”