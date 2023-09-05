Katherine Ryan admits she loves husband’s ex-wife as she shares top dating tips

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed she “loves” the fact her husband Bobby Koostra is divorced, as she offered dating advice when she appeared on Loose Women this week.

Ryan, 40, told the panel: “I love that my husband is divorced and that September is divorce month.

“My advice to women looking for a partner is that you should never marry a man on his first try. What I love about my husband is that another woman has already humbled him.

“My husband knows he can’t do better than me because he’s already tried.”