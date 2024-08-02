Katherine Ryan reveals she is considering freezing her eggs due to career

Katherine Ryan has revealed she is considering freezing her eggs due to her career.

The comedian spoke openly about her family situation when she appeared on an episode of Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time podcast, released today (2 August).

The 41-year-old said: “I had a consultation about freezing eggs because I might want one more baby, but I'm not in a position professionally.

“This is the timeline that women have to navigate. A dad, if he wanted another baby, could just have one now.”

