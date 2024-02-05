Katherine Ryan admits marriage to Bobby Kootstra has ‘taken a backseat’

Comedian Katherine Ryan has revealed her marriage to childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra has “taken a backseat”.

The 40-year-old opened up on parenting and how she is an “attachment parent” and co-sleeps with her children.

Speaking in an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Monday (5 February), she said: “I personally co-sleep, I spend so much time with my kids and I’m an attachment parent.

“I potty-trained them really really young which was controversial, I carry them everywhere. Maybe my marriage takes a back seat because of the co-sleeping.”