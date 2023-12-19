‘It’s a shame’: Katherine Ryan says world responds better ‘when I’m thin’

Comedian Katherine Ryan has spoken of her own weight loss experiences, admitting it’s a “shame” when the world responds “more favorably when I’m thin”.

The 40-year-old, who gave birth to her third child in December 2022, spoke out in support of Oprah Winfrey, who recently admitted to taking weight loss pill Ozempic.

In an Instagram video, posted on Tuesday (19 December), Ms Ryan said: “Even though we live in a body-positive society, we want to be thin, and it’s a shame. But, I can tell you now, looking back on the last two-and-a-half years and from experience the world responds to me a lot more favourably when I am thin.”