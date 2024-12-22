Katy Perry made a cheeky reference to her husband Orlando Bloom as she stopped her concert to taste a British delicacy.

The singer performed a Night of a Lifetime concert at London’s Central Hall in front of a star-studded audience, including her English actor husband.

The concert, which aired on ITV on Saturday (21 December), saw the singer take questions from audience members.

Presenter OJ Adodu asked her: “What is your favourite British dish?”

The singer looked coy as she looked in the direction of her husband and gave him a wink.

OJ then proceeded to give the singer a portion of chips, cheese and gravy to try.