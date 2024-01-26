Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams told viewers she thought her career was over, when she suddenly lost her hearing in one ear just before last week’s live show.

The 61-year-old shared a clip of the moment on Friday’s show (26 January), where she appears confused and then worried.

She said: “That’s what you call a brave face because behind that I was seriously panicking. I wear hearing aids, which is fine and I manage quite well.

“So to completely go deaf in this ear, I mean, I was terrified.”