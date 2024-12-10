Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick in Ana de Armas Ballerina spin-off

Keanu Reeves was seen as John Wick in a new extended featurette for the Ballerina spin-off starring Ana de Armas.

It came after he exited the iconic role in John Wick: Chapter 4, with a scene showing his gravestone next to one for his wife Helen.

However, he has reprised the role for the upcoming neo-noir action thriller.

The James Bond star plays Eve Macarro, a ballerina assassin who sets out to exact revenge for her father's death.

Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman, will released on June 6, 2025.