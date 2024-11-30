Keira Knightley reveals true feelings about Love Actually’s famous cue cards

Keira Knightley has described one of her best-known Love Actually scenes as "creepy and sweet."

The actor, 39, told The Graham Norton Show on Friday (29 November) that she still gets stopped in the street by fans of the Christmas film.

She recalled how she was stuck in traffic when a group of builders next to her began holding up signs in a recreation of Knightley's iconic scene with her costar Andrew Lincoln.

"It was creepy and sweet at the same time, much like it was in the film," Knightley told the host.