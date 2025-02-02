Kelsey Parker reveals pregnancy to closest friends and family in sweet video montage

Kelsey Parker has shared the moment she revealed her pregnancy to her closest friends and family in sweet video montage.

Kelsey, who has two children with The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has already suggester her new baby’s name could include a touching tribute to her late husband.

Parker died in 2022 after being diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer aged 33.

The mother of two announced she is expecting a child with her 27-year-old tree surgeon boyfriend Will Lindsay, just last week.

In a new Instagram post, shared on Sunday (2 February), she thanked fans for their support since her announcement.