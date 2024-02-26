Kenneth Mitchell’s last Star Trek appearance as star dies aged 49

Kenneth Mitchell appeared in Star Trek for the final time in a 2020 episode before he died aged 49 from complications of ALS.

The Canadian actor appeared as the Tweerk captain in season one episode eight of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

His family members shared news of his death on Saturday (24 February) on social media.

A statement paid tribute to Mitchell as a "beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend."

“For five and a half years, Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment," his family said.