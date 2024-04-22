Kid Cudi’s Coachella set ends abruptly after rapper injures himself on stage

Kid Cudi was forced to cut short his Coachella set after the rapper jumped off stage and injured himself on Sunday afternoon (21 April).

The rapper was seen getting off the Sahara stage towards the end of his set, but appeared to be off-balance and swaying back and forth.

The 40-year-old then launched into a jump which resulted in a heavy landing.

The rapper then fell over and struggled to get back up. He later took to X, formerlyTwitter, to update fans and said: 'Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show. just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy.”