Kim Kardashian and daughter North launch joint TikTok account

Kim Kardashian and daughter North have launched a joint TikTok account which has already amassed 66K followers in 12 hours.

On Thursday, the mother-daughter duo launched the joint account to share videos from their family’s Thanksgiving holiday with the account being updated with 14 new videos in 24 hours.

The videos show the reality star and her daughter enjoying a spa day and lip-syncing to Doja Cat’s Need To Know.

They also shared a clip of themselves dancing to Adele’s smash hit Easy On Me.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here