Kim Kardashian and daughter North West enjoy luxury Turks and Caicos Islands holiday

Kim Kardashian has shared a glimpse inside her luxury escape to the Turks and Caicos Islands as she enjoys some relaxation with her family.

The 43-year-old, who is celebrating success with her show American Horror Story, shared several TikTok posts alongside her daughter North West on Sunday (7 April) as they made the most of the sunshine and warm temperatures.

The entrepreneur, who shares children North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, with ex-husband Kanye West, is seen walking along the beach, as an excited North makes an appearance on camera.