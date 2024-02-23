Rod Stewart praises King Charles for going public on cancer diagnosis

Rod Stewart has praised King Charles for going public with his cancer diagnosis.

The King revealed he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this month and is currently undergoing treatment.

Sir Rod appeared on ITV’s Loose Women on Friday (23 February), alongside friend and fellow singer Jools Holland, to speak openly on men’s health.

Sir Rod said: “Let’s take our hats off to our King, who has made it publically known.”

Holland added: “We did a big show for Cancer UK and the whole point is raising awareness, so men out there, get yourself checked.”