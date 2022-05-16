YouTuber pranks KKK leader into saying ‘BLM’ during fake BBC interview

YouTuber Niko Omilana pranked a leader of the Ku Klux Klan into giving “Black Lives Matter” a shout out during a fake BBC interview.

In a video uploaded to his channel on Friday (13 May), Omilana travelled to Harrison, Arkansas, a town regarded by some as the “most racist” in America.

During his trip the YouTuber managed to trick Thomas Robb, national director of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, into an interview.

Towards the end of the pair’s conversation, Omilana had Robb shout out a fake person called “B-yell-eem”, pronouncing it BLM.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.