Couple get engaged during Kylie Minogue live show after first meeting at her concert

Kylie Minogue is left speechless when a couple get engaged during her live show at The Royal Albert Hall.

The An Audience With Kylie Show was filmed for ITV and aired on Sunday night (10 December).

During the show, the singer took questions from audience members. In one part she is drawn to two young boys called Jayden and Jake who are wearing “Padam Padam” t-shirts.

The boys ask Kylie what “Padam Padam” means before, their father Craig asks Kylie if he can ask a question.

Craig says: “I wanted it to be memorable and special for our family, so thank you. This question is not for you but for your superfan Martin. Martin will you marry me?”