Kylie Minogue breaks down on live TV interview as she relives breast cancer diagnosis

Kylie Minogue broke down in tears when she was asked about her breast cancer diagnosis in a live television interview on Sunday (17 December).

The singer, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2005, appeared on CBS News and reflected on her health scare with interviewer Seth Doane.

Doane brought up the singer’s lumpectomy and chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment.

The 55-year-old had tears in her eyes as she said the memories of those months are “still raw” for her.

She added how the experience will always “reside within” her.