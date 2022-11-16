Harry Styles hit in eye after skittles thrown during Los Angeles concert

Harry Styles was hit in the eye after a fan threw Skittles at him during a concert in Los Angeles on Monday, 14 November.

Footage shows the singer recoiling after a sweet appears to hit him in the face, throwing his head back and raising his hand to his face.

Styles was visibly squinting for the remainder of his performance.

“Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles,” Skittles tweeted.

