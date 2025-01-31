Joni Mitchell delivers rare public performance for LA's FireAid benefit concert

Joni Mitchell made a rare public appearance to perform at the FireAid concert in Los Angeles on Thursday, 30 January, which was dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by deadly wildfires in California earlier this month.

The singer, 81, was seated for her rendition of “Both Sides, Now” from her 1969 album Clouds.

Two concerts will take place, the first at LA’s Kia Forum followed by the second at the Intuit Dome.

At the moment, the three major blazes — the Palisades, Eaton, and Hughes fires — that ravaged the LA area are all more than 90 per cent contained.