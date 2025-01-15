An angry mother who confronted California governor Gavin Newsom over the raging LA wildfires has broken her silence.

Rachel Darvish approached Mr Newsom in the street, demanding to know what he is doing to support people, in a clip captured by Sky News.

Holding up his phone, Mr Newsom told her he was "literally talking to the president [Joe Biden], even though this turned out not to be the case.

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Wednesday (15 January), Ms Darvish claimed the California governor was on the phone to his wife.

She told the presenter: “He’s a w****r.”