Lamar Odom admits to pooping on his bed in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house

Lamar Odom has admitted to pooping on his bed in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former NBA player, who was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009 and 2016, is currently competing on the American version of the reality show.

In a recently released clip, Odom said “I just let the world know that I took a s**t in my bed” as he walked into the bathroom.

A female contestant who was showering responded: “No you didn’t.”

“I did, I had to clean it up in front of the world” The NBA star revealed.

