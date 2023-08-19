‘Domino effect’ sees hundreds of Lana Del Rey fans knocked over during concert

Fans at Lana Del Rey’s concert in Mexico City could be seen toppling like dominos in frightening new footage, caused by the momentum of one person falling.

People were filming as concert-goers near the front began toppling over, when the effect quickly rippled all the way back through the crowd.

“In general, any penned area, if you don’t regulate the crowd flow in, it can become too packed and you’ve got this risk of shockwaves, progressive crowd collapse”, crowd science expert Keith Still told The Messenger.

However, the show continued, and no injuries have been publicly reported.