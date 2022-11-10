Judge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers

A judge has dismissed a music producer’s $3.8m (£2.8m) defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers.

Chris Nelson sued the Motion Sickness singer, alleging that she used her Instagram profile to make “false and derogatory statements” about him “in order to destroy his reputation” in 2020.

Earlier in 2022, Bridgers requested that the case be dismissed based on anti-SLAPP rules, a California statute designed to prevent people from using legal retaliation against those who exercise their right to free speech.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Bridgers’ request on Wednesday, 9 November.

Sign up for our newsletters.