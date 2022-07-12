Lea Michele to replace Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's Funny Girl

Beanie Feldstein will be replaced by Lea Michele on the Broadway production of Funny Girl.

In an announcement on Twitter on Monday (11 July), the show's producers confirmed that the Glee actress would be taking on the role of Fanny Brice from 6 September.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Feldstein said that she stepped away as production decided to take the show in a "different direction."

"Playing Fanny Brice...has been a lifelong dream of mine and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy", Feldstein said.

