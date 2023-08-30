Leeds Festival: Drone footage shows hundreds of abandoned tents

Hundreds of tents have been abandoned at Leeds Festival, with drone footage showing equipment strewn across fields in Bramham Park.

On its website, Leeds Festival tells attendees to “say no to single use, take your tent home... along with any other camping equipment.”

“The reality is that the majority of abandoned tents and camping equipment ends up going to energy from waste because it is impossible to recycle or reuse,” it says.

The festival has previously faced the issue of abandoned tents - in 2019, campaign group Clean Up Britain suggested attendees should pay a deposit to encourage them to take tents home.