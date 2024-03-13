Lenny Kravitz joined by daughter Zoe as he receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Independent TV
Lenny Kravitz joined by daughter Zoe and Channing Tatum as he receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lenny Kravitz was joined by his daughter Zoe Kravitz and other A-list celebrities including Channing Tatum and Denzel Washington, as the singer was honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The four-time Grammy winner Lenny was honoured with an infamous star on Tuesday night (12 March), where he was celebrated by celebrity friends including TV veteran Marla Gibbs, Earth, Wind and Fire star Verdine White and Austrian-born celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.
Magic Mike actor Tatum and The Batman star Zoe appeared to publicly debut their engagement as she poised her left hand on top of Tatum’s knee and flashed her diamond ring throughout the Los Angeles ceremony.
