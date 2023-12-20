Leona Lewis shares amusing story about meeting Will Smith at party

Leona Lewis shared an amusing anecdote of meeting Will Smith at a party.

Lewis, along with guests Fred Sirieix, Joel Dommett, and Allan Mustafa shared stories on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (20 December).

The singer told of meeting the actor at a party, where her aunty hilariously walked straight up to the Hollywood star and introduced her niece.

My aunty went over to Will Smith and she was like ‘You need to meet my niece, Leona!”

She held her head in her hands and added: “I was like, oh my god.”