Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:18
Leona Lewis shares amusing story about meeting Will Smith at party
Leona Lewis shared an amusing anecdote of meeting Will Smith at a party.
Lewis, along with guests Fred Sirieix, Joel Dommett, and Allan Mustafa shared stories on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (20 December).
The singer told of meeting the actor at a party, where her aunty hilariously walked straight up to the Hollywood star and introduced her niece.
My aunty went over to Will Smith and she was like ‘You need to meet my niece, Leona!”
She held her head in her hands and added: “I was like, oh my god.”
Up next
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
03:51
Fergie goes to Burnley on a weight-loss mission
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
17:49
Femme star George MacKay: ‘Sex scenes are fundamental to storytelling’
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
05:27
Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box
03:27
Hannah Grae delivers blistering performance of ‘I Never Say No’
03:37
Hannah Grae performs new single ‘It Could’ve Been You’ on Music Box
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:01
Saqid Khan introduces underground stations to get mobile coverage
01:09
Anglers rescued after drifting on ice into darkness on Minnesota lake
02:39
Pub chef who murdered partner confesses in undercover police footage
01:24
Government has pushed us to strike, says junior doctor on picket line
01:18
Lionesses’ Mary Earps wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023
00:49
Sir Kenny Dalglish remembers Hillsborough victims in award speech
00:31
Mary Earps reacts to emotional messages from teammates at BBC SPOTY
01:36
BBC SPOTY nominee Frankie Dettori apologises for not retiring
00:18
POV: You’re flying over the erupting Iceland volcano
01:01
Watch: Boeing 737 spins on runway as heavy storm hits Argentina
00:23
Argentina: Deadly storm brings powerful winds to Bahia Blanca
00:27
Christmas tree sprayed orange by climate activists in Berlin
00:55
Beavers released in Scottish national park for first time in 400 years
01:16
Wolves released into Colorado in controversial reintroduction plan
00:47
Family accidentally buys $10,000 of incorrect Disney gift cards
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09