Leslie Jordan death: Will & Grace co-star pays tribute to actor

Tributes have poured in for Leslie Jordan, who died at the age of 67 in a car crash on Monday, 24 October.

Among those who have paid tribute to the beloved actor is his former Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, who posted a tweet praising Jordan’s humour. on Twitter:

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with,” Hayes said.

“There will never be anyone like him... You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Sign up for our newsletters.