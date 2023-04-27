Lewis Capaldi shares unusual voice note he sent girlfriend Ellie MacDowall

Lewis Capaldi revealed the last voice note he sent his new girlfriend Ellie MacDowall during an appearance on Heart Radio.

The artist caught up with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Wednesday and proudly told the pair, “Yeah, I’ve got a girlfriend”.

Despite being smitten, the last voice note Capaldi sent MacDowall did not include any kind compliments or words, but instead, a rather long fart.

He added that his partner did not understand what it was at first, before questioning if he “sent s*** like that” to his ex-girlfriends.

