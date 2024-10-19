Liam Payne’s father, Geoff Payne, has been spotted reading tributes and kissing photos of his son outside the Argentina hotel where he died.

Mr Payne, who “thanked” fans for their support outside the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, was reportedly in the city to pick up some of his son’s belongings and arrange his body’s repatriation to the UK.

