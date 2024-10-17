Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy reveals how they first met

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy recalled the moment she first met the former One Direction singer in a TikTok video, posted four weeks before his death.

The 31-year-old tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in the Palermo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, 16 October, police said.

In the video, posted on 20 September, the social media influencer recalled how they first met at a bar in South Carolina where she worked as a waitress.

She revealed how she hadn’t wanted to go to work that night, but was glad she did.

She told her followers: “Literally, everything happens for a meeting. Don't get off work because you want to go to a party because you never know, you could end up meeting your future husband.”