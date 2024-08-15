Liam Payne has responded after comments he made about his girlfriend “covering up” went viral online, labelling the singer as ‘misogynistic’.

In an outfit video posted to TikTok by Kate Cassidy, the former One Direction star jokes: “You look good...nice and covered up for once” as she shows off her top and trousers ensemble.

Hitting out at the criticism, the couple posted a second video responding, where she insists that she wanted him to make the joke, as she loves to wear skimpy outfits on Instagram.

“He doesn’t care at all”, she insists, before adding that comments about their ‘strained’ relationship are a “lie”.