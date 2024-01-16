Lily Gladstone reveals how she bonded with Harrison Ford over love of Star Wars

Lily Gladstone has revealed how she bonded with Harrison Ford over a shared love of Star Wars.

The actress explained her meeting with the Indiana Jones star at the Golden Globe Awards, to presenter Jimmy Fallon.

In a recent appearance on Fallon Tonight, she said: “This whole acting journey, or inspiration of mine, started because I love Ewoks so much, and so I got to tell him that whole reason.”

Fellon appeared shocked by the actress’ revelation.

She added: “I told him Return of the Jedi was the reason I wanted to act and he said ‘Oh, me too.”