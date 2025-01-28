Lindsay Hoyle makes special nod to House of Commons in Emmerdale cameo

Sir Lindsay Hoyle made a special nod to the House of Commons when he made his cameo in the ITV soap Emmerdale.

The Commons Speaker turned up in the fictional Yorkshire Dales village bistro, wearing a tweed jacket in Monday night’s episode (27 January).

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed he was also wearing his House of Commons pin badge.

The public figure was seen heading into the bistro and paying for his cup of tea.

Sir Lindsay visited the Emmerdale set to mark the soap’s 10,000th episode in May last year, however the broadcasting of his visit was postponed because of the general election.