Lisa Marie Presley praised actor Austin Butler in her final public appearance at the Golden Globes, just days before her death.

The singer-songwriter, only child of Elvis Presley, described Butler as “truly mindblowing” for his portrayal of her father in 2022’s biopic.

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it, I had to take five days to process it because it was so incredible, so spot on,” she said of the film.

Presley died aged 54 after being hospitalised on Thursday.

