Priscilla Presley pays tribute to Lisa Marie on first anniversary of death

Priscilla Presley has marked the first anniversary of daughter, Lisa Marie’s death with a sweet social media tribute.

Lisa Marie Presley, whom Priscilla shared with music legend, Elvis, died in January 2023 after an emergency hospital admission, which was later confirmed to be a bowel obstruction.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about and miss you”, Presley wrote. “You are in the arms of your beloved father now.”

Lisa Marie’s autobiography will be released later this year, after her daughter, Riley Keogh, vowed to make it happen.