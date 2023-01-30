Lisa Marie Presley lost ‘40-50lbs’ in weeks before death, report says

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly lost 50 pounds in the weeks before her death.

Sources told TMZ the singer took weight loss pills in the lead-up to the 2023 Golden Globes and “dropped 40 to 50 pounds in the final months of her life”.

At the ceremony, she appeared at times gaunt and frail, and on one occasion was seen grabbing the arm of her talent manager to steady herself.

Presley died two days after the Golden Globes.

