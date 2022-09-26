Little Mix: Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall reunite on the dancefloor in LA

Former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall reunited on the dancefloor in a Los Angeles club nine months after Little Mix announced the group was taking a hiatus.

Footage shared by TOWIE star Vas J Morgan, who was also clubbing with the singers, shows the pair dancing to their hit “Confetti” in the Californian city on Friday, 23 September.

In December of 2021, the members of Little Mix announced they would be taking a break from the group this year after they finished their tour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.