Lizzo's defiant Instagram post just hours before lawsuit filed

Singer Lizzo posted a defiant message to her fans just hours before three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit against her.

The 35-year-old posted two videos of herself performing her usual high-energetic routines live on stage, with crowds going wild.

The clips were uploaded to her Instagram account just a few hours before the lawsuit was filed on Tuesday (1 August), accusing her of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

It also alleges that Lizzo pressured one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club and orchestrated a humiliating 12-hour audition process for her dancers.