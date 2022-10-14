Special EastEnders end credits highlight how climate change will impact London

A special version of the iconic EastEnders end credits was aired on BBC One this week, highlighting how climate change will impact London.

As the camera zooms out of the capital, the River Thames can be seen bursting its banks, with parts of the city underwater.

Images depict a hypothetical scenario of what some parts of London could look like if climate change effects continue and sea levels rise by two meters.

The special credits were also used to promote the final episode of Frozen Planet II.

