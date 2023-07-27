Harry Styles fans burst into song as Madame Tussauds waxwork unveiled in London

Harry Styles superfans burst into song as they became the first people to “meet” the star’s brand new Madame Tussauds London waxwork on Wednesday evening (26 July).

Fifty ‘Harries’ crowded round to see the curtain drop, bursting into a rendition of “As It Was” as the figure of the pop star dressed in a double-breasted hunter green blazer, large flower broach, pistachio green trousers, ivory boots, pearl jewellery, and carrying a bright green handbag was revealed.

Madame Tussauds artists took more than 10 moths to create the waxwork, which is one of seven on display around the world.