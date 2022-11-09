Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena for first tour in 12 years

Peter Kay has announced a monthly residency at London’s O2 Arena in London, which begins on 16 December and run until 18 November 2023.

He will become the first comedian to have his own residency at the 20,000-seater venue in Greenwich.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” Kay said in a statement.

“With the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

